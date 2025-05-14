Steelers Worst Move Ever? Asante Samuel Jr. Timeline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some questionable decisions throughout the years, many behind the force of head coach Mike Tomlin. Fans, for one reason or another, have fought back, voicing their displeasure about so many things he's done that they disagree with. But one former player believes he just made his biggest mistake.
Former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Chris Canty is making it known that the Steelers head coach's latest move is by far his worst. And it may cost them much more than they believed when they made it.
The Steelers have also learned of an important update on a free agent cornerback. Many have been wondering what was happening with former Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. Now, we know.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Samuel underwent surgery on his kneck due to a lingering injury. He is scheduled for a check up in July and will then decide on where he'll play in 2025. The Steelers haven't been linked to Samuel much, and there is little noise about their interest. But the timeline for Samuel matches up perfectly for when the Steelers may be looking for a slot cornerback.
The Steelers Ireland game is set and it's now known they'll take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. There's some international history between the two, with the last time the Steelers went international, ending in a loss. Can they change that this time?
It's also time for overreactions. The Steelers offseason has been all over the place and is still going. Whether it's looking ahead at what may happen - or who may show up - or looking back and seeing how the most recent trade can turn out, there's plenty to latch onto and run with this month.
