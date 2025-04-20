Should Steelers Listen to Star RB? How They Land Top CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into NFL Draft week, but their team isn't perfect, and they may not be able to make it perfect with their six picks. If that's the case, maybe they should look for more veteran additions, and one star player is sending his message loud and clear. Should the Steelers listen?
The Steelers have a starting running back in Jaylen Warren, and signed a backup in Kenneth Gainwell. They've spent a ton of time scouting options anywhere from the first round to the last round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and still have Coradarrelle Patterson on the roster.
So, why would they ever consider signing a running back? Because not everything goes as planned.
If the Steelers get through the second day of the NFL Draft without adding another name, they can look at that rookie as a fourth-string. A player who could use time to develop. Ahead of him, they can look for a player who's ready to come back stronger than ever. Like Nick Chubb.
When it does come to the NFL Draft, everyone is coming out with their final mock drafts. And in On SI's final mock draft of the 2025 cycle, the Steelers make a surprising pick, but one that would be their dream selection.
How would the Steelers' perfect draft shake out? Well, if you're keeping it realistic, there are a few players they'd hope fall to them at 21. One of those players ended up being the team's first-round pick in On SI's mock draft. Making you wonder how possible it is? And if it could happen, and maybe does, would Pittsburgh avoid positions like quarterback and defensive tackle to add another elite player to their defense?
Knowing Mike Tomlin and the Steelers' philosophy, the answer is probably.
