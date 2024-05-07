Trade Idea Proposed for Steelers' Dan Moore Jr.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took two offensive tackles with their last two first-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024, making for a crowded position with incumbent starter Dan Moore Jr. under contract for another season.
But Moore has also been repeatedly floated as a prime trade candidate for the Steelers this offseason and Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson has one idea for where he could go - to the Washington Commanders for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.
"While the Commanders will give 67th overall pick Brandon Coleman a chance to start at left tackle, they may want to bring in more depth, especially with a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels under center. Washington could contact the Steelers, who are overflowing with offensive line options after using three picks on OL in 2024. With Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones - Pittsburgh’s last two first-rounders - poised to start at tackle, Moore could be on the move as he enters the final season of his rookie contract."
The Steelers dealt starting guard Kevin Dotson for a future fifth-round pick and and fourth-round pick this past season. Kendrick Green was traded for a sixth-round pick. While Moore has been a starter for the past few years, the former fourth-round pick was among the worst tackles in all off football last year, earning the 63rd-best overall grade from Pro Football Focus at his position.
The Steelers figure to have two tackles of the future locked up and could consider moving Moore soon if they have confidence in their depth to hold up with him gone.
