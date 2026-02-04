Albert Breer on Confident Seahawks, Underdog Patriots, New Coaches in AZ & Vegas

We have 5 days to go until Super Bowl 60.

The AFC champion New England Patriots against the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks.

We're going to start with impressions from those two teams, been around in the last couple of days.

The Seahawks come in as a confident loose team, and they're saying it's detailed and loose, and that's what they seem to be and they should be.

It is perhaps the most talented roster in all of football.

A lot of very smart players in that team.

And the way the coaching staff has handled them coming into this week, they have about 90% of the game plan already in.

The rest will be taken care of over the next 3 days.

And there's enough in there now where some of the offensive coaches were telling me, they actually might start to scale some stuff back.

Again, it's a team that knows how good they are.

It's a team that comes in with a lot of momentum, having beaten the Rams in the NFC title game and obliterating the Niners in the divisional playoffs.

And for the people that have been there for a long time, there's a feeling that this could be the beginning of something that looks a little like what we saw happen in Seattle 1213 years ago with the Legion of Boom.

Seahawks, based on the core players they have.

Back then, it was Cam Chancellor, it was Earl Thomas, it was Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Marshawn Lynch, you know the names.

This time around, it's these young players who are very good going into the year who've leveled up and become great players.

Guys like Jackson Smith and Jigba Charles Cross, Kenneth Walker on the defensive side, Byron Murphy, Devin Witherspoon with the veteran players like Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Cooper Cupp mixed in, and of course, Sam Darnold.

Sam Darnold, just one last note on the Seahawks is.

Dealing with a bit of an oblique injury.

It'll be interesting to see on Wednesday when they have to put out their first injury report of the week, whether or not he's still listed with that oblique injury.

And speaking of quarterback injuries, that's how we'll transition over to the AFC champion Patriots.

Drake May, his right shoulder was an issue last week.

He was limited at one practice, he missed another practice, although he missed practice because of an illness, not the shoulder.

Now he said last night at media night that he's feeling a lot better, um, that he was able to throw in what was a light practice on Monday.

The way he would in a normal practice.

And so it's gonna be important to see how he is coming out of that.

There's a lot of wear and tear over the course of the year.

That's what he's been dealing with in the right shoulder before he got slammed down on it against Denver.

And so does Drake May go from limited participant last week to now full participant this week.

Every rep that he gets because of his experience, he's only 2 years into the league is gonna be important with the Seahawks defense that makes a quarterback prepare for a lot of things.

As for the overall feel of that team, they've really embraced the idea that they're coming in here as the underdog, that there aren't a lot of people that think they can win.

And I think one thing that's interesting, and this is just something that I picked up over the course of the last few weeks, Mike Vrabel was a member of the Patriots' first championship team in 2001.

That team was seen as undermanned.

That team was seen as a Cinderella.

And when you look back at that roster and look back at that team, it was a lot better than we thought it was at the time with guys like Ty Law, Laura Malloy, Teddy Bruschi, Vrabel himself, Willie McGuinness, Richard Seymour, Troy Brown, Tom Brady.

This year's team, I think there's a feeling there that this is not a Cinderella team, that this is a team that's a lot better from a talent perspective than people think, and then they, of course, will get the chance to go and prove that at Levi Stadium.

In just 5 days.

Now, our final topic, moving away from the Super Bowl, 2 head coaching hires to wrap up the hiring cycle has 10 hires now.

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to hire, they haven't hired him yet, are going to hire Cliff Clint Kubiak, the Seahawks' offensive coordinator, as their new head coach.

And the Cardinals introduced Mike LaFleur, the Rams' offensive coordinator, as their head coach.

Now, the logic on both, of course, links to quarterback development and quarterback deployment.

And so , the Cardinals now going forward have big decisions to make on Kyler Murray.

There's no easy path for them to to a quarterback in what seemed largely.

There's a one quarterback draft, they're picking 3rd, and so there's a lot of work to do from that perspective.

They really liked in Arizona the staff that Michael Fleur is going to be able to put together.

They did strike out on their first target, a defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, but because LaFleur is from that McVeigh tree, it'll be interesting to see who else he brings in.

I would keep an eye on that Texans defensive staff.

You might see them go to someone from the Texans defensive staff, and the Raiders bring in Clint Kubiak.

There are relationships there, OK.

The general manager, John Spytek worked with Gary Kubiak, Clint's father, 10 years ago.

They won a Super Bowl together.

Those two guys have stayed in touch, and Gary Kubiak served as a bit of a mentor for John Spytek, which has helped make the interview process.

A little smoother and helped John *** understand Clint Kubiak, who's got a very level, calm personality, a little bit better.

A lot of the qualities that Clint Kubiak's dad, Clint Kubiak's dad had, Clint Kubiak himself had, and of course, a big piece of this, just like with the Cardinals is going to be quarterback development.

The unlike the Cardinals, the Raiders do have a clear path to a quarterback and a young quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, the expected first overall pick.

So.

The priority number 1, priority number 2, priority number 3 for Clint Kubiak is going to be first vetting Fernando Mendoza to be the future quarterback of the Raiders and assuming they go forward with that, developing Fernando Mendoza as the future quarterback of the Raiders.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

