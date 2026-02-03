Albert Breer Asks will Klint Kubiak Stay in Seattle or Leave for AZ or Vegas?

OK.

2nd topic and 3rd topic, they both relate to Clint Kubiak.

Now, I think the situations in both Vegas and Arizona, um, tied to what's gonna happen tomorrow in Seattle.

Clint Kubiak's plan is to interview with both those teams tomorrow in Seattle.

I think he's high on both teams' lists, if not number 1 on the list of both teams.

And so there will be a little bit of a competition between the two of them for his services.

I also don't think it's impossible that Clint Kubiak decides to stay in Seattle another year.

Um, he is genuinely, and I, I'd say this is from the most respectful place possible, he's genuinely torn, um, over going through all this right now and feels like he owes it to his players, um, to the staff in Seattle to put everything he can in the Super Bowl.

With some guys, that's just coach speak.

I don't think it is with Clint.

You know, I think he's very serious about trying to focus as best he can on, on bringing another world championship to Seattle.

Um, but, you know, he is gonna, at least the plan is sit down with these two teams and weigh everything.

And so we're gonna start with the Raiders and where they're at.

Now, yesterday, Davis Webb, the Broncos quarterbacks coach, pulled his name out of the Raiders search.

He called the team to tell them and inform them, and so, That would seem to clear the runway for Clint Kubiak to get this job.

And it really positions Clint Kubiak as the premier candidate for the job.

I think it makes sense for Clint to go there as well, because you have a very clear path to a quarterback that's what the first overall pick in Fer Fernando Mendoza.

Now, you know, we'll see how you see not everybody sees Fernando Mendoza as a potential first overall pick, but if he is what most people think he is, which is a Jared Goff type of prospect, having a player like that at a young age and on an affordable contract makes sense.

There are some pieces in place there, right?

Like, so you have Um, not a very good roster overall, but you have a generational type of weapon and Brock Bauer is a tight end.

You have a left tackle in Colton Miller, you have Max Crosby, who you could either keep as one of the best defensive players in football or trade and get more draft capital.

And you have Ashton Genty at running back.

So there is some, there's a foundation, some pieces in place, and then there are ties there as well.

And I think this part of it is important.

So Tom Brady is there.

What the, if you go back and you look at Tom Brady's history in New England, nobody gave Tom Brady and Bill Belichick more trouble over the, over the years than Mike Shanahan when he was with the Denver Broncos, and that offense was always a problem for Belichick's defenses, and Brady knows that.

And so there's gonna be a certain level of respect for Clint Kubiak and what he does offensively there.

And then there's also John Spytek's presence there as the general manager.

Spytek was in Denver.

When they won a championship with Gary Kubiak, Clint's father as the head coach.

So, that one lines up and a lot of things make sense there.

If it's not Clint Kubiak at this point with Davis Webb out of the running, I, I think you have to kind of look at maybe somebody like a, a Brian Daball who accepted the job in Tennessee as offensive coordinator.

Uh there's not a clear path, um, after Clint Kubiak because I think this really was at this point down to, to, to Kubiak and Webb.

As for Arizona, this will be our 3rd and final topic.

Arizona is an interesting situation here because you've got Kubiak here, and then if the Raiders get Kubiak, you're the last team out there, so you're not in a race with anybody to finalize the hire.

So the guys they've had in for 2 interviews, Michael La Fleur, the Rams' offensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, the ex-Dolphins, um, defensive coordinator who's got a lot of presence to him.

Um, and then Anthony Campanelli, the Jaguars' defensive coordinator, and Raheem Morris didn't have a second interview, but he sort of got a first, first-round buy into the second round of interviews because his first interview was actually in person.

Ron Rivera's name is out there.

He sat down with the Cardinals for 7 hours.

So you've got a wide range of names there.

And I, I think the Cardinals are sort of in that spot where they've had the last few days to discuss all those guys and where those guys set up and how those guys compare against one another.

And I do think at the very least that can give them a chance to set a pecking order if the Clint thing for one reason or another doesn't work out this weekend.

But, um, the Cardinals certainly have a list of names here that they can go to, um, LaFleur, Morris, I think both make a lot of sense if it's not, if it doesn't wind up being Kubiak.