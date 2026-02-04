Donovan McNabb Has Blunt Thoughts on Eagles Stuggles

I'm here with Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb.

I got to ask you some questions about the Philadelphia Eagles, especially this offense, because they have so many weapons, right?

When you talk about Jalen Hurts, Saquan Barkley, AJ Brown, why couldn't the team get things going this year, in your opinion?

Uh, I mean, there's, there's a lot to go into it.

Uh, people bring up the formations and the lack of motions, shifting, whatever it may be.

Um, I think it was just the continuity wasn't there.

The offensive line was in and out, banged up, uh, losing lane for multiple games throughout the year, hurt them from obviously the right side of the offensive line.

Um, a lot of kind of had some ups and downs here in the season, uh, just weren't able to run the ball with Saquan as effectively as we did last year.

The passing game just wasn't as consistent.

Um, they didn't feed off of the run because the run wasn't as effective, so the play action game was kind of null and void, but I think what they can do is they retool, uh, go into the draft and bring in some, some young depth, uh, gonna have to make some tough decisions as far as, uh, some trades or possibly.

Um, move some guys around, but, you know, I think this is correctable and they'll be able to bounce back.

Speaking of trades, OK, people are speculating that the team should potentially trade AJ Brown.

He was vocal about his frustrations with the offense this year.

Do you think that relationship is beyond repair at this point?

I don't know if it's so much about the relationship, it's just kind of, of where they are, um, and the Philadelphia Eagles have kind of been known of, of moving guys, you know, when you get to your 30s.

Uh, I do know a little bit about that.

Um, and then also, I think just kind of from a standpoint of how do you want to grow with this team, you know, and now Manion coming over as the offensive coordinator, how, how effective do you want to be and, and do you want to move Devonte into the number one slot, which I think he's the number one receiver for them anyway.

Uh, and then how are you going to build around Jalen?

Because as a franchise quarterback, that's the most important thing that you have to do is you have to build around your quarterback.

Speaking of Jalen, besides winning Super Bowl MVP and being a phenomenal player, is there one thing that he can get better at?

I think as a quarterback each and every year you get you get better in everything that you do.

There's not one particular thing, and he would probably say the same thing.

Um, you know, you want to continue to progress in everything, in every aspect.

If it's, if it's your reads, if it's getting the ball out quicker, being more accurate.

Um, putting the guys in a better situation, meaning do the blitz or the fronts that you see, you want to continue to progress , and I think all quarterbacks that have played the game will say the same thing, and I'm sure Jalen will as well.

Can we talk about what it's like to play for the Eagles, because I'm curious.

Philly fans are so passionate.

They're crazy.

Do they need to calm down a little bit?

Do you like the pressure.

I, I, I, I love the passion, um.

Uh, the thing about it, it's funny because I just remember vividly, every time going to the games, you see the tailgaters out there early in the morning, no matter what time you play.

Uh, you're going to the grocery store, it's just like little kids are fired up about the game that weekend, and you love that.

You know, you feed off of that energy anyway when you're coming out of that tunnel, and it works in your favor playing at home against opposing teams.

So, um, I love for what the Philly fans bring to the game, uh, and we brought wins to them, so that was more excitement that they had.

What's the toughest part about playing in Philly?

Really, no tough part about for me, I mean, a lot of people from the outside come in and they talk about, you know, the attitudes and things of that nature, but for me, it was uh it's what it's what NFL football is, you know, anytime that you go to any hostile environment, no matter where it's at, you can go to Cincinnati, you can go to Tennessee.

Uh, Miami, wherever, the fans are gonna be fired up and they're obviously trying to, uh, get you off of your game.

So we just got that advantage with our with our fans.

Before I let you go, I have to ask, you obviously played in the Super Bowl back in the back in the day against the Patriots of all teams.

Is there a part of you rooting against the Patriots?

Yeah, uh.

And rightfully so.

I mean, come on, I'll be honest, uh, rightfully so.

But I do, but I do like what, you know, even, even with Vrabel, Vrabel caught a touchdown against us too, uh, in that game.

So, you know, I don't like what he's doing over there right now, but I do honor it.

I respect it.

And, uh, I think he's done a wonderful job over there in New England.

Uh, kudos to him and Drake May and those guys are being being able to elevate their game from a 4-win season to now being in the Super Bowl says a lot.

