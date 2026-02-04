CM Punk Tells Bears Ownership to Sell the Team

It's a lot of hard work.

I've been on the road for 3 weeks.

I've been in 10 countries.

Um, me and the crew have been busting our ass, uh, but it is cool to, what do the kids say nowadays, get your flowers, you know, while you're still around.

Um, but yeah, it's, it's just a sign that all my hard work is, is paying off.

I'm not looking at slowing down anytime soon either.

I'm just gonna keep this train rolling.

That's fantastic fans, you know, we love to see you perform.

So now we know the elimination.

Chamber is this month February 28th.

So I have a question for you.

If you had to build the ultimate elimination chamber match, which six legends would you put in that matchup?

Oh God, that's hard to do.

Are we talking like past, present, living, living, dead?

Oh my God.

Yes.

Oh gosh.

Well, I wouldn't put myself in it.

I hate the elimination chamber.

Um, that's the, the one of the benefits of being champ is I don't got to do a royal rumble.

I don't got to do an elimination chamber.

Uh, although I have as champion competed inside the elimination chamber, I think it's more turned into an opportunity for somebody to win, to challenge for a title at WrestleMania.

Um, if I was gonna stack an elimination chamber, I would just put all my favorites in there.

It'd be like Harley Race, Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, Steve Austin, and selfishly to wrestle these guys, I probably put myself in there.

Uh, and for the 6th.

The 6th name, um.

Mm.

Man, it's so, it's so difficult.

Well, I got a name for you.

Your wrestling soulmate John Cena, who called you his wrestling soulmate.

No, last time he was in the elimination chamber, he, he cheated to beat me, so he's out.

He's retired.

Let him, let him, you know, let him retire.

We'll, we'll, uh, I'm gonna say a name that you're gonna have to Google it, Jumbo Sarua.

We'll throw him in there.

OK, well, for the most part, all those wrestlers you can play on WWE 2K26, which you are on the cover of.

Like, how does it feel to be on the cover at this point in your career?

Oh, it's great.

It's something that I never thought would happen again, you know.

The first time was sweet, and you figure it's just, it's time for somebody else, um.

But getting picked to be a cover athlete for a huge video game franchise, to me, I, I was just talking to Gronk.

It's no different than when he got to be on the cover of Madden.

I think if you grow up and whatever your discipline is, you know, hockey, baseball, football, wrestling.

Uh, it to be recognized as, uh, the, the cover athlete, I think is very special and it's important.

Fantastic.

You know, we are on the road to WrestleMania.

You and Roman Reigns went viral having one of the best promos fans are calling in the lead up to WrestleMania.

So my question for you, is it business as usual or is Roman Reigns a problem that only CM Punk can fix right now?

Uh, I mean, it's a little bit of both.

It's business as usual, but that's what we do.

It's what Roman does too, you know.

I'm not, not taking anything away from him, um.

Uh, everybody likes to say that there's levels.

Uh, I, I like to say that I bring the best version of these guys out, whether it's, you know, Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre, uh, and then also being You know, iron sharpens iron to me.

Uh, so I'm not saying I'm, I'm the one that makes these guys great.

It, it, it's, it's the, it's the situations and the