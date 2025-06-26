Best-Case Scenario for Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud Revealed
The Houston Texans made a few major changes to their offensive side of the ball throughout this NFL offseason following a year of ups and downs on that side of the ball through the 2024 season, which could make for a much better outing from C.J. Stroud compared to what we saw during his sophomore slate.
But, what exactly would be the best case scenario for Stroud and this Texans offense for the season ahead?
FOX Sports' Henry McKenna outlined the best possible outcome for this Texans' offense for the 2025 season following a slew of changes across recent months, centering upon one main factor which could benefit Houston and their scoring attack immensely: The left side of the offensive line comes together.
"There’s a reason why the Texans added Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson this offseason," McKenna wrote. "Houston’s offensive line was a mess last year, and that was the biggest reason why Stroud regressed. These additions need to keep Stroud clean."
Among the vast array of movements the Texans made on their offensive side of the ball, their work on the offensive line remains the biggest question to circle, headlined by their decision to trade Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, which puts the biggest magnifying glass upon how the left side of this pass protection shapes up to be.
Last season, the Texans' offensive line was poor as-is with Tunsil manning the left side, leading to Houston shedding his large contract off the books and looking for replacements in the form of Cam Robinson and Minnesota rookie Aireontae Ersery, who was picked up in the second round.
There's upside to be had with the new acquisitions in the fold for Houston, as Robinson has proven to be a serviceable option on the left side in his past, and Ersery has nice potential as a starting-level tackle down the line, and perhaps even in year one if he can make a strong first impression in camp and preseason.
If the Texans line can support this offense better without Tunsil being a part of the unit, this Houston attack should see a few steps forward from their last go around.
