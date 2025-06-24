Former Houston Texans Star Slammed With Controversial Prediction
The Houston Texans made one of the more polarizing moves of the offseason back in March, trading perennial Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for draft picks.
While the Texans decision to jettison Tunsil was pretty understandable due to their financial issues, it certainly wasn't met with applause from the Houston fan base.
Why? Because the Texans' offensive line was a significant problem with Tunsil last season, and the former first-round pick has five Pro Bowls to his name. How, then, will the unit fare without him?
Well, Joe Summers of House of Houston seems to think the team will be just fine, going as far to say that the Texans won't miss Tunsil at all in 2025.
"One can easily argue that the offensive line was the team's biggest problem in 2024, and it likely was. That said, Tunsil clearly wasn't making this an elite unit, and perhaps the opportunity cost of keeping him was too great given the other holes," Summers wrote. "Cam Robinson will now take over Tunsil's role. Robinson isn't close to Tunsil's level, though there were questions about Tunsil's commitment to work and whether or not he was focused on winning. For a head coach like DeMeco Ryans, that's a non-starter."
The questions about Tunsil's work ethic have mostly been debunked, with multiple people within Houston's organization — including Ryans himself — stating that there were no issues within the Texans' offensive line room last year. Still, Summers is right in that the cost of keeping the 30-year-old Tunsil may have been too pronounced.
"Regardless, this seems like a wise move, even if it hurts. Tunsil won't be missed despite how good he was for the organization overall," Summers concluded.
It should also be noted that Houston received four draft picks — including a 2026 second-rounder — in exchange for Tunsil, so it's not like the Texans gave him away for nothing.
