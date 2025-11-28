C.J. Stroud Has One Takeaway on Texans Upon Return From Concussion

While Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been forced to the side with his concussion for the past three weeks, he's been able to watch what exactly this team is made of on both sides of the ball en route to lifting above a .500 record for the first time this year.

In that time, while not part of the action on the field, Stroud was certainly able to take in some valuable intel as a spectator on the side, and the biggest of those takeaways might lean upon just how great this defensive unit is.

“I just see how great our defense is," Stroud said of what he's learned since he's be out. "If we can find a way to score in the red zone, find points, I think we can go as far as we want. We have a really really strong, talented defense, and it was really good to see, for me, from a bird's eye."

Texans' Defense Made a Statement for C.J. Stroud

It's no secret that the Texans have one of the best, well-rounded defenses in the NFL, and that's not new information for Stroud, who's been a part of some standout defensive performances earlier in the year prior to going down with his injury.

But by just being an observer, watching without stake as Houston's QB1 for those three weeks, and ultimately three wins on the board, provides a bit of added perspective on the talent the Texans have, both upfront in their run-stopping and pass rush, along with their secondary full of lockdowns and playmakers.

That defensive strength was put on full display during their latest showing on Thursday Night Football, as Houston took down the Buffalo Bills by throwing together an astounding eight sacks on reigning MVP Josh Allen and logging three takeaways on a Bills offense that's remained one of the league's most potent and explosive in recent years.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with safety Jaylen Reed (23) after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

For Stroud, watching that defensive prowess unfold also helps bring a bit of added motivation; in games that this defense shows out in the way in which they have recently, it's on the offensive side of the ball to complement that by putting points on the board and working in the red zone.

"That's been the case, but it's a little different when you just get to sit there and watch," Stroud continued.

"Like, dang, other quarterbacks have got to deal with this. Like, when I get back, I've got to make sure I make plays, put these guys in a position to win, and reward them for stops and turnovers. So, I think that's huge.”

Stroud will have a golden opportunity to keep the momentum flowing for the Texans offensively in his first game back against the Indianapolis Colts in a matchup that'll be critical to take advantage of. But if this defense plays as well as it has all season, that makes the task a whole lot easier for this scoring unit.

