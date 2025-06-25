Houston Texans RB Nick Chubb's Contract Details Speak Volumes

#Texans Nick Chubb one-year deal max value $5 million, base value $2.5 million with $1.5M guaranteed: $575K signing bonus, $1.5M base salary, $925K gtd skill, injury, salary cap, plus up to $425K in per game active roster bonuses at $25K rate @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/jKRdyYNhCO