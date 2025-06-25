Houston Texans RB Nick Chubb's Contract Details Speak Volumes
The Houston Texans signed running back Nick Chubb to a one-year deal earlier this month, bringing him aboard a backfield that already contains Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce and rookie Woody Marks.
Chubb is expected to fill the No. 2 halfback role, or, at the very least, earn a notable amount of touches for the Texans in 2025.
However, given Chubb's injury history, Houston has obviously taken the necessary precautions with the 29-year-old, and that was made very clear in his contract.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 has revealed some very interesting details in Chubb's pact with the Texans, noting that the deal could be worth up to $5 million. However, only $1.5 million is guaranteed.
Chubb spent the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, establishing himself as one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL during his prime.
The former second-round pick made four straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2019 and 2022, racking up over 1,000 yards rushing in each of those campaigns. He topped out at 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.
Unfortunately, Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, one that kept him sidelined for the start of 2024. He returned and played eight games last year before sustaining a broken foot in December. Chubb totaled 332 yards and three scores on 3.3 yards per carry in his final season with the Browns.
Whether or not the University of Georgia product has anything left in the tank remains to be seen, but there is no question that this is a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for Houston.
