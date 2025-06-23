Texans-Cowboys Trade Proposal Sends Former Top Weapon to Dallas
The Houston Texans have brought in a host of new offensive weapons this offseason, which has put the roster spots of some of their in-house products in jeopardy.
That includes running back Dameon Pierce, who has seen his touches plummet over the last couple of years to the point where he only carried the football 40 times last season.
The Texans selected Woody Marks in the NFL Draft and also signed Nick Chubb in free agency, and with Joe Mixon already in the featured back role, it's easy to see Pierce getting squeezed out.
Joseph Grassano of House of Houston absolutely feels that Pierce is on the trade block, and he has named the Dallas Cowboys as a potential landing spot for the 25-year-old.
"With Pierce's contract expiring at the end of the 2025 season, the Texans would be smart to try to move him and receive some late draft capital back," Grassano wrote. "Pierce could hold value to teams like the Dallas Cowboys, who could be looking to add another running back after training camp."
There was actually a time when Pierce was Houston's top weapon in the backfield. During his rookie campaign in 2022, he rushed for 939 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry while also catching 30 passes, one of which he punched into the end zone.
However, Pierce lost his starting job to Devin Singletary midway through 2023, relegating him to a relative afterthought last season.
Perhaps the former fourth-round pick can revive his career elsewhere.
