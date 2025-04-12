Expert Pounds Table for Texans No-Brainer First Round Pick
The Houston Texans have been hit with a solid chunk of questions throughout this offseason concerning what's to come with this offensive line for the year ahead.
After an offseason filled with adjustments, additions, and subtractions, this Texans line is primed to look extremely different for the 2025 campaign. However, with those moves, including the decisions to trade Laremy Tunsil, cut Shaq Mason, and sign a multitude of other veterans, many are still raising eyebrows at this group's protection unit entering year three of the DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud era.
Therefore, with those questions swirling around this roster, it puts a big magnifying glass on how the Texans approach this month's draft.
With four picks set to go down in the top 100, there lie multiple chances ahead for Houston to continue making reinforcements to their front lines for the season ahead, with many nice choices making their case for a fit within the first two days of the draft.
And perhaps in the eyes of some scouts and experts with their ear to the ground, there could be a "no-brainer" for the Texans to take note of in the first round.
In the eyes of NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, that top name for the Texans to look after could be offensive guard Tyler Booker –– a personality and culture fit alongside Coach Ryans, and effectively filling a major need for this scoring unit.
"I don't know how you look your quarterback in the eye and not go offensive line with this first pick," Jeremiah said. "And that's why, to me, I just wrote down Tyler Booker, coming out of Alabama. Think about DeMeco Ryans and his pipeline and information at Alabama, and when they tell me that he was the caliber of leader, and the caliber of work ethic in bringing others along, as a guy that the Houston Texans have playing defensive end for them, and that type of guy. I think it's worked out pretty well for them with Will Anderson.
A choice of Booker could continue the Texans' trend this offseason of reworking the offensive line to find both better skillsets and better culture fits for what this group is trying to build.
Clearly, last season's step back upfront proved this team needed a ton of work in those aspects, but with an Alabama product on the horizon with similarities to Will Anderson Jr., the stage could be set for a marriage to come to form.
Booker is a 6-foot-5, 320-pound unit with the potential to be a high-level interior force in the pros, and it comes at a major benefit for the Texans. Houston did add two veterans in Cam Robinson and Trent Brown on the outside, but a younger face or two on the interior could fill out this five-man unit rather nicely compared to the season prior.
It remains to be seen if Booker is a prime target in the eyes of the Houston brass, but he'll undoubtedly be a name to keep close watch on as the Texans near closer to their first round pick choice on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
