VIDEO: Sketch Announces Texans' Fourth-Round Draft Pick
The Houston Texans didn't have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They've since been active, though, announcing their first selection on Friday night. They've been busy on Saturday, too, finsihing up the final few rounds of the NFL Draft.
They had some help announcing one of their picks on Saturday, too, as social media personality and sports streamer Sketch announced the team's fourth-round picks. Sketch's announcement was released ahead of the draft, and it came to fruition as the Texans selected Ohio State's Cade Stover with pick No. 123.
Having Sketch announce the pick made perfect sense. He's the hottest name on the internet right now, even using his famous phrase "what's up, brother" while announcing the pick. The popular Twitch streamer, with nearly 800,000 followers on the platform, continually goes viral on TikTok and also happens to be a diehard Texans fan.
Stover—a prospect out of Ohio State—is a tight end who'll be yet another piece added to a special offense in Houston. The Texans are building something special. First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie CJ Stroud led the team to a playoff berth and one playoff victory, marking the beginning of what could be a special run.
Bringing in a former teammate of Stroud's in Stover is adding another piece to the offense for the star quarterback heading into his second season. The two already have a connection, and Stover caught 82 passes for ten touchdowns and 1,082 receiving yards over the course of his career as a Buckeye.
Something special is brewing in Houston, and adding Stroud's former teammate to the mix is only adding fuel to the fire. Using the 2024 NFL Draft to add cheap, young talent makes the most sense as the Texans are having a strong offseason to build a contending roster around Stroud.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 offseason.