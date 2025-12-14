Texans Rule Out WR for Cardinals Game

The Houston Texans' pass-catching room will remain shorthanded on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

After signing with the Texans this offseason, three-time Super Bowl champion Justin Watson was expected to add a spark to this Houston WR room. However, Watson has been on the Texans' injury reserve since Week 2 with a calf injury, and he is still not ready to return.

Despite practicing in full on Thursday and Friday, the Texans decided not to activate Watson from the injury reserve list, officially ruling him out of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.

Houston #Texans Injury Report Update for Week 15 vs. the Arizona Cardinals:



WR Justin Watson (calf) was not activated off the Reserve/Injured list and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. https://t.co/5GRDUoC5Km — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 13, 2025

Texans remain without Justin Watson

Watson, 29, brought in three catches on four targets for 30 yards through his first two games with the Texans before the injury. Watson signed a two-year, $5 million contract to come to Houston in the offseason, leaving the Kansas City Chiefs after three seasons.

Watson had the best years of his career in Kansas City, highlighted by his 2023 campaign with 27 catches for 460 yards and three touchdowns, which also ended in a Super Bowl win.

Of course, Watson's health as the Texans inch closer to the playoffs is much more important, so him missing this Sunday afternoon game against the Cardinals is not the end of the world. Giving Watson another full week to practice is certainly the right decision, and once he returns to action, Tank Dell is the only WR injury that is left to worry about.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) celebrates a catch for a two point conversion against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texans' WR room vs. Cardinals

With Watson officially sidelined, the Texans' healthy WR room will consist of Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Xavier Hutchinson, Christian Kirk, Jaylin Noel, and Braxton Berrios. While a healthy Dell and Watson would make this C.J. Stroud's best WR room of his young career, the standout QB is making do with what he has, and having a star like Collins and a phenom rookie like Higgins certainly helps.

Arizona has been a bottom-half pass defense in the NFL all season, so Stroud and company should have a favorable matchup ahead of them.

The Texans and Cardinals are set to kickoff in Houston at noon CT on Sunday.

