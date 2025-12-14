Nick Chubb Injury Update Emerges Before Texans-Cardinals Game

The Houston Texans are set to be without one key name in their backfield against the Arizona Cardinals for Week 15.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Texans running back Nick Chubb is expected to miss this weekend’s game against the Cardinals due to a rib injury.

Texans RB Nick Chubb, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is not expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2025

Chubb was listed as questionable heading into the matchup after being a DNP in practice for the first two sessions of the week, and while he was upgraded to a limited participant in their final showing of the week, it looks like the Texans will be taking the safe approach to keep their veteran back out of the mix.

Texans Rule Out RB Nick Chubb

For Chubb, it'll be his first missed game of the season thus far, who's remained a pretty consistent piece in Houston's backfield as a tandem with rookie Woody Marks.

In 13 games during his first year with the Texans, Chubb has posted 115 touches for 472 yards and three touchdowns.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) cuts back on Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In recent weeks, Chubb's began to fall into the secondary back in Houston's offense behind Marks. Chubb hasn't had over 10 carries in his past five weeks, albeit still maintaining as a nice depth piece in the room to help bring some strength into the backfield.

But now that Chubb is expected to be out of the picture for the weekend against Arizona, it'll leave a bigger responsibility on the shoulders of Marks to carry the load in the running back room, and likely lead to veteran and team captain Dare Ogunbowale emerging as the primary backup behind Houston's rookie back.

Last week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Marks had a season-high in carries with 26 for 68 yards.

Time will tell if Chubb will be good to go for next weekend to make this just a one-game absence, but for now, he'll be forced to the side in Houston's home contest against the Cardinals.

