Pro Football Focus Lists Texans As One of the Most Improved Teams This Offseason
The 2023 Houston Texans were a pleasant surprise to the NFL after making the playoffs and winning a game once they got there. There weren't many expectations for them entering last season under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, but they exceeded those lowly expectations by a mile and some.
Now, with the expectations heightened in 2024, they have looked to improve their roster even more through trades, free agency, and the NFL draft, and according to PFF, they are up there as one of the most improved rosters this offseason.
First off, let's start with some blockbuster trades they were able to complete; trading for former Cincinnati Bengals' RB Joe Mixon to help sure up their running back room with the departure of Devin Singletary, joining Dameon Pierce and then going out and trading for disgruntled former Buffalo Bills' WR Stefon Diggs to add to an already lethal wideout room.
They didn't stop there as they also had an extremely strong free agency bringing in elite pass rusher Danielle Hunter to go along with fellow DE Denico Autry after the departure of Jonathan Greenard, while also signing veteran Mario Edwards Jr. to join Derek Barnett. The Texans continued to focus on the defensive side of the ball by re-signing CB Desmond King, adding CB Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB Jeff Okudah, CB CJ Henderson, and CB Myles Bryant.
To round it off they re-signed WR Noah Brown, signed LB Azeez Al-Shaair, re-signed LB Neville Hewitt, re-signed TE Dalton Shultz, signed DT Folorunso Fatukasi, and completed free agency by re-signing K Ka'imi Fairbairn and signing Super Bowl champion P Tommy Townsend.
One could say that would be enough to move the Texans into one of the best rosters in the NFL with the possibility of reaching a Super Bowl, but they didn't stop there as they continued their hot streak with a strong NFL Draft.
This past weekend, the Texans were able to nab CB Kamari Lassiter, OT Blake Fisher, S Calen Bullock, TE Cade Stover, LB Jamal Hill, RB Jawhar Jordan, EDGE Soloman Byrd, DL Marcus Harris, and IOL LaDarius Henderson.
Needless to say, the Texans are STACKED and a team to be reckoned with in 2024 after having perhaps the best offseason of any team in the NFL.
