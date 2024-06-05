Are Houston Texans 'Most Likely' To Win First Super Bowl?
How special could the Houston Texans' 2024 campaign really be?
Right now, the Texans are one of 12 NFL teams to have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Their time to do so could soon come, though.
The Texans spent the offseason making win-now moves, bringing in weapons like Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon to add to an incredible offense. Second-year quarterback CJ Stroud is a star with immediate superstar potential. Wide receivers like Nico Collins and Tank Dell have already helped the Texans' offense take a huge jump.
Second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans could soon have this team equipped to compete for a Super Bowl as the team's 10-7 record a season ago was a true arrival following a 3-13-1 campaign.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm ranked the teams most likely to win their first franchise Super Bowl. The Texans were ranked No. 4 among the 12 teams, following the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.
"The Texans have reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs five times in their 22 seasons of existence, including this past campaign's surprising postseason run," Edholm wrote. "They’ve never reached the AFC conference final before, but the vibes around Houston are that this team might be as close to doing so -- and perhaps even reaching the Super Bowl -- as it's ever been."
Having stars like Stroud and Dell on rookie contracts is a huge opportunity for Houston. The Texans now have the flexibility to add star talents around the two, and they'll be able to continue and develop while posing a threat in the AFC as soon as this season.
"One draft class, headlined by C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., has helped reverse the team’s fortunes. That spurred some aggressive moves during this extremely busy offseason, including trades for Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon, as well as the signings of Danielle Hunter and several defensive backs. Suddenly, with rising-star coach DeMeco Ryans entering Year 2, we must consider the Texans to be contenders until proven otherwise," Edholm continued.
The 2023 draft class changed everything, and now the team is being seen as a legitimate threat. More strong drafts and continuous good moves could leave the team's championship window open for quite some time.
There is talent defensively, too, an area where Ryans' team should improve. The Texans are banking on the development and improved play, but there remain questions surrounding the team before anyone can truly understand the team's ceiling.
"Does Houston have enough horses up front? Will the Texans foster enough improvement in the secondary? The answers to those questions could be the difference between a disappointing season and one of the more memorable campaigns in franchise history," Edholm wrote.
