Houston Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Comments on Rookies Acclimating Around Veterans

Caleb Skinner

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans in a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans have a well-balanced roster across the board. They have a great mix of veterans and young talent on their roster and that usually breeds success as long as the two different sides blend well together when it comes to meshing on and off the field.

Young players like C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Dameon Pierce, Will Anderson Jr., and Derek Stingley Jr. are the catalysts to what the Texans have been able to accomplish on their rebuild of success from culture to actual wins. Those young players are an intricate piece to what is going down in H-Town and after this offseason, Houston has now paired their young talent with veteran leadership playmakers.

The Texans continued to add to their youth in the 2024 NFL draft and when speaking to the media head coach DeMeco Ryans commented on how this rookie class is implementing themselves amongst the veterans.

"Our rookies have come in and done a nice job. A lot of guys, they've had a lot of work to do to catch up, right? But they put the work in and guys are showing up. Cade [Stover], Kamari [Lassiter], Blake [Fisher], they're all doing really good getting adjusted to how we do things, and they're showing up and making plays, too. So I'm excited to see what they do over the break, over the summer break, and how they're preparing themselves to come back ready to make a push."

Rookies holding themselves accountable in light of the team's success is very important. It seems like thus far Houston's rookies are doing exactly what they need to do when acclimating themselves into their environment and structure amongst guys who have been in the league for some time. For the Texans to be successful it will take a team effort and that includes the newest arrivals into Houston.

