Buccaneers Cornerback 'Shocked' by Texans' Tank Dell; 'He's Earned My Respect'
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is a star in the making. He played just 11 games during his rookie season. In those games, he posted 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 47 receptions.
Around the league, Dell garnered more and more respect. Statistically, he's been good in his short number of games. Furthermore, his combination of speed and skill makes him a deadly route runner and receiver.
The most recent player to give Dell his flowers was Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum, who is heading into his third season in the NFL.
The Buccaneers cornerback joined Hear the Cannons, a podcast presented by BucsGameday, where he talked about a variety of things, including his "welcome to the league" moment in the NFL. He used Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his speed in joint practices as a shocking moment.
Then, he switched gears, claiming Dell was among the most surprising player, earning his respect with his in-game ability.
"And then in-game, the player that surprised me the most was probably Tank Dell," McCollum said. "I mean I knew he was fast, but the way that he can run his routes and he is really, really savvy and deceptive with the way that he does it. I hate to say it was a shock, but it was like, okay, yeah, this guy can play. He's earned my respect."
In a 39-37 shootout victory for the Texans, then-rookie quarterback CJ Stroud posted 470 passing yards and five touchdowns, including a game-winning drive, en route to a victory. Along the way, Dell accrued 114 yards and two touchdowns on six interceptions.
That victory was Dell's second time surpassing the 100 receiving yards mark, doing so against McCollum and the Buccaneers. It's no shock he was surprised by Dell's ability.
