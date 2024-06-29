Close Call: Houston Texans Star Stefon Diggs Almost Injures Himself During Training
The Houston Texans are busy working this offseason as they've got sky-high potential for the 2024 NFL season. In doing so, Diggs had a scary fall on Friday which could have seen him injured.
Fortunately, Diggs was fine after the incident, even taking to X (formerly Twitter) to joke about the fall, which should be a sigh of relief for Texans fans.
Diggs being in a good mood about the situation seems on brand, as he's been a big personality on and off the field since emerging as a star in the league. Now, he'll be doing so while sporting a Texans jersey.
This offseason, the Texans made the decision to go all in on building a Super Bowl contender. The moves started by acquiring Diggs from the Buffalo Bills by sending a second-round pick and restructuring his contract.
It makes sense to go all in for the Texans, too. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud posted 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns to his five interceptions while having an elite rookie campaign. Adding Diggs to a wide receiver room alongside Nico Collins and Tank Dell gives the Texans an elite trio as the best across the league.
What Diggs brings to Houston will certainly be something to watch. His initial move from the Minnesota Vikings to the Bills, playing for an elite quarterback in Allen, saw Diggs break out to an even higher level. The same situation could soon be on the way for the storied receiver.
While the Texans went from being a three-win team in 2022 to a ten-win team in 2023, they're due for a bigger jump where postseason success is going to be expected and one playoff win simply won't cut it in Houston.
While the AFC will be a tough navigation, the offseason poses a great opportunity for the Texans to continue to improve and mount for a season full of hope and expectation.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
