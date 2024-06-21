Despite Emergence of Texans' C.J. Stroud, AFC South Second To Last in QB Rankings
The AFC South could have the most competitive division in 2024. The Houston Texans have an outstanding chance to win the divisional title for the second consecutive year. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars could become a legitimate threat, given their potential after a prosperous offseason.
Each team in the AFC South has a chance to reach the postseason for one reason or another, and its talents at the quarterback position are arguably the most critical factors.
Headlined by C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence, the Texans and Jaguars have two quarterbacks who are deemed as generational talents, while Will Levis and Anthony Richardson continue to prove themselves under center with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.
However, despite the potential, the general public has questions surrounding the division. The doubt has led NFL.com's Eric Edholm to place the AFC South second to last among its divisional rankings by quarterbacks.
"There's no younger QB division than this one — and arguably no group with more upward mobility. Nonetheless, it's also a fascinating group that has some real boom-or-bust potential." — per Edholm.
Edholm has concerns about each quarterback in the AFC South. When it comes to Stroud, his lone worry is the level of competition he will face as a second-year quarterback.
Houston will have the league's fourth-hardest schedule this season, headlined by the Kansas City Chiefs, who are back-to-back defending champions. The Texans will play seven teams that qualified for last season's playoffs: Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins.
"The schedule is tougher, but his surrounding talent appears better. At the moment, the arrow's pointing firmly upward. But Lawrence serves as a reminder that not all progress is linear...Stroud's Year 2 journey could face a few more speed bumps against a tougher slate." — per Edholm.
