Former Houston Texans Star At His Happiest With Division Rival
DeAndre Hopkins spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career sporting a Houston Texans jersey. He was traded in 2020 after being a first-round pick by the organization in 2013. He then spent a few seasons -- which were injury-riddled -- with the Arizona Cardinals.
The former Texans wide receiver then inked a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans last season, and he's now headed into a contract season with the franchise. Despite an expiring contract, it sounds like Hopkins is excited to be back in Tennessee and would like to remain there after his contract expires.
“I love Tennessee. I love what Miss Amy [Adams Strunk, the Titans’ owner] is doing,” Hopkins said. “I think this is the happiest I've been in any organization, so I’ll just let that speak for itself.”
The Texans didn't have a strong 2023 campaign, as the AFC South club posted a 6-11 record and missed out on the postseason. Fortunately for Hopkins, the team added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to the wide receiver corps.
It must sting for Texans fans to hear Hopkins make that claim, given his time in Houston, where he caught 632 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. He's a veteran wideout with plenty of talent after a bounce-back season and will continue to play a crucial role in the development of quarterback Will Levis.
Down in Houston, there is plenty of talent in the wide receivers room. In fact, there might just be the strongest corps in the entire NFL as Stefon Diggs was added to the room alongside Nico Collins and Tank Dell -- providing an elite set of weapons for star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Texans fans can be happy for Hopkins, though, as he enters the season as the leading wide receiver in the Music City.
