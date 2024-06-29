Stephen A. Smith Praised Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud While Debating Young QBs
It is no secret that C.J. Stroud is a potential superstar at quarterback. His combination of great size, talent, and a roster around him allows him to realize that potential very early on in his career.
Stroud has received flowers over the course of the offseason for what he accomplished as a rookie. He turned a three-win team around, winning ten games and a playoff game in his first season in the NFL. His potential is sky-high, and the Houston Texans have begun stacking the most possible talent around him.
READ MORE: What Are the Houston Texans' Biggest Red Flags Heading Into the 2024 Season?
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is the recent television pundit to sing Stroud's praises.
"Let's look at C.J. Stroud," Smith started. "Third quarterback in the last 50 years to lead the NFL in both passing yards per game and touchdown to interception ratio. This brother had a 157 passer rating in his first playoff game against the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL which is Cleveland."
If Stroud's regular season performance wasn't enough proof of his budding superstardom, he proved as such in the playoffs, winning a postseason game as a rookie. The pop is there with the Texans quarterback, who should be playing postseason football for years to come.
The panel led into a discourse on Jordan Love, comparing him and Stroud as quarterbacks of the future. Smith cited Love's age and production as reasons Stroud has the edge. Evidently, the comparison between the two is laughable.
Love is talented, yes. However, Stroud has the better credentials despite being younger and equipped with wide receivers such as Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell and an incredible bit of depth at the position. Sprinkle in Joe Mixon, the newly acquired running back for the Texans, and Stroud runs an elite offense in Houston.
Among young quarterbacks, Stroud might just be in a tier of his own as an understood superstar in the coming years.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud Nominated for the ESPY's Best Breakthrough Athlete
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.