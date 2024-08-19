Houston Texans' Cam Akers Earning Spot with Team in Training Camp
The Houston Texans seemed pretty set at running back with Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce, but they've added a third head to the monster during training camp that could play a big role in the season.
Cam Akers, a 2020 second-round pick out of Florida State, has had an up-and-down career with the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings with majority of his time in the NFL headlined by injuries, namely two separate Achilles tears.
However, he is now becoming a big part of the Texans backfield after signing with the team late last month.
“He already kind of came nice," quarterback C.J. Stroud said. "He's been playing at a high level since I can remember watching him in college. So, it's nothing that he changed. I think he's a little more focused now and just knows what he needs to do to get on the team. He's been working from there. His foundational work, I think, has been great in this offense, he's been in this type of style. He's going to continue to do great, and I'm really loving his game and how patient he is, but he hits the hole at the same time. He's a great back.”
Akers, 25, is doing what he can to not just grab a spot on the 53-man roster, but also earn a considerable spot in the running back rotation when the season begins on Sep. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.
