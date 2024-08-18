Texans Daily

Texans WR Praised by C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans After Performance vs. Giants

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III led the team in receiving in their preseason win against the New York Giants.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs with the ball after a reception during the second quarter against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs with the ball after a reception during the second quarter against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III should have a smile on his face after his performance against the New York Giants in Saturday's 28-10 preseason win.

Metchie, a third-year pro out of Alabama, caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win, earning the praise from head coach DeMeco Ryans.

For Metchie, I think he did a really nice job today, just catching the football, making some big-time plays for us," Ryans said. "It's exciting to see Metchie make those plays. I think nobody is more fired up than all of his teammates. You see the other receivers and to see their genuine excitement for him when he makes those plays and just the entire team as a whole is pulling for him to do well and he did a really nice job today. That's why I think you play the preseason games. That's why you have training camp practices is to see guys continue to grow, get better and shine when the opportunity comes and Metchie had a really nice day today.”

Another player with genuine excitement for Metchie is his quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"Metchie has been working really hard," Stroud said. "He's a great friend of mine, somebody who I have a lot of love for. It's just exciting to see him able to put all his talents and things on display. I'm really excited for him. I think he's going to be a great addition to our team and to be able to have him fully healthy and feeling back in football shape. I'm very excited for him. It's only just beginning for him.”

Metchie faces a tight roster crunch for the Texans at receiver. With Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell etched into the starting lineup, the team likely only has a few more spots at the position. Robert Woods and Noah Brown also warrant some consideration along with Steven Sims and Ben Skowronek, who both could have a big impact on special teams.

Metchie is going to play on a roster this season, it just remains to be seen if the Texans are going to be that team that has him aboard.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

