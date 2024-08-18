Texans WR Praised by C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans After Performance vs. Giants
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III should have a smile on his face after his performance against the New York Giants in Saturday's 28-10 preseason win.
Metchie, a third-year pro out of Alabama, caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win, earning the praise from head coach DeMeco Ryans.
“For Metchie, I think he did a really nice job today, just catching the football, making some big-time plays for us," Ryans said. "It's exciting to see Metchie make those plays. I think nobody is more fired up than all of his teammates. You see the other receivers and to see their genuine excitement for him when he makes those plays and just the entire team as a whole is pulling for him to do well and he did a really nice job today. That's why I think you play the preseason games. That's why you have training camp practices is to see guys continue to grow, get better and shine when the opportunity comes and Metchie had a really nice day today.”
READ MORE: John Metchie’s Amazing Comeback Results In First Touchdown With Houston Texans
Another player with genuine excitement for Metchie is his quarterback C.J. Stroud.
"Metchie has been working really hard," Stroud said. "He's a great friend of mine, somebody who I have a lot of love for. It's just exciting to see him able to put all his talents and things on display. I'm really excited for him. I think he's going to be a great addition to our team and to be able to have him fully healthy and feeling back in football shape. I'm very excited for him. It's only just beginning for him.”
Metchie faces a tight roster crunch for the Texans at receiver. With Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell etched into the starting lineup, the team likely only has a few more spots at the position. Robert Woods and Noah Brown also warrant some consideration along with Steven Sims and Ben Skowronek, who both could have a big impact on special teams.
Metchie is going to play on a roster this season, it just remains to be seen if the Texans are going to be that team that has him aboard.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Coach Details C.J. Stroud's Growth In Year Two
• Houston Texans WR 'Exactly What You Want', Says Coach DeMeco Ryans
• Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock, Other Rookies 'Laser Focued' During Preseason
• Texans Head Coach Claims Rookie TE Has Been 'Most Consistent Player On The Team'