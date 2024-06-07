Houston Texans' CJ Stroud Reflects on International Trip to Teach Football
The Houston Texans have absolutely turned things around as a franchise as they find their way into Super Bowl contention, looking to hoist their first Lombardi Trophy in history. In doing so, quarterback CJ Stroud has emerged as a bonafide star before his second season has even kicked off.
Stroud's star power isn't only felt on the field, but off the field as well. He had the opportunity to travel to Asia alongside Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons to help grow the sport of football. During OTAs, Stroud had the opportunity to talk about his travels and the ability to share the game he loves.
"It was amazing," Stroud claimed. "First of all, shout out to the Beijing, Shanghai, and Tokyo, for accepting me and Micah [Parsons] with open arms and just the hospitality and just the culture there is just amazing. They want to learn about football, and it was cool just to see like them already have the foundation of it but wanting to grow from there."
Football is easily the most popular sport in America. Worldwide, though, soccer dominates. The NFL is looking to help expand football to more households, though and help globalize the sport. Stroud having a strong enough personal brand to play a part in that alongside Parsons is an incredible feat.
"I think football is a family sport, and like those people are family now. The Olympics coming to where it's going to be international with flag football. I think that's super dope," Stroud continued. "To be able to put our feet into those doors already, it's kind of cool. I'm very grateful of my team, Bernie and David, for setting that up. Even the guys out there who that gave us top notch hospitality."
Stroud and Parsons were able to do plenty more on the trip outside of football, including baseball pitches and sumo wrestling, and much more happened along the way.
"It was just amazing, the whole experience," Stroud said. My first time really out the country and just being able to go to the Great Wall of China and all that stuff and still do what I love to do. Working out with Micah was cool. He has a lot of crazy takes, but I got love for that guy. But it was fun."
Stroud threw for 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns during his rookie campaign, which came in 15 appearances. He's a star in the NFL and projects to find success at the pro level for years to come. He will only become more and more popular with more primetime games and success, too.
