Texans Daily

Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Give Updates on Tytus Howard, Laremy Tunsil

Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil are paramount for the Houston Texans offensive line.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) and offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) walk off the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) and offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) walk off the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans are in full swing at training camp, but that doesn't necessarily mean everyone is available.

That's perfectly fine for coach DeMeco Ryans, who is simply focused on getting everyone ready for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, including his veteran offensive tackles.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Highlights From Day 1 of Training Camp

“It was good to see Tytus [Howard] back out today," Ryans said. "Missed some time with the surgery, so good to see him back healthy and having an opportunity to compete. When it comes to Laremy [Tunsil], we have guys who will be on different schedules throughout camp, so there will be guys you won't see out. But everybody is on track for the season opener. That's what this is all about, getting guys ready to go when we kickoff the season opener.”

Howard and Tunsil are extremely key for the Texans being the bookends of the offensive line. They have played massive roles over the years and are still arguably the backbone of Houston's offense.

Getting those two healthy and back up to speed will be extremely important towards the success of the offense and the Texans as a whole.

While it isn't exactly their target date, the Texans are set to face the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Oh. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!

 Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Read More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans Strengthen Defense by Signing Veteran Defensive End

• Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Underappreciated' Player on the Roster?

• Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Houston Texans Latest News