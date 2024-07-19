Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Give Updates on Tytus Howard, Laremy Tunsil
The Houston Texans are in full swing at training camp, but that doesn't necessarily mean everyone is available.
That's perfectly fine for coach DeMeco Ryans, who is simply focused on getting everyone ready for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, including his veteran offensive tackles.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Highlights From Day 1 of Training Camp
“It was good to see Tytus [Howard] back out today," Ryans said. "Missed some time with the surgery, so good to see him back healthy and having an opportunity to compete. When it comes to Laremy [Tunsil], we have guys who will be on different schedules throughout camp, so there will be guys you won't see out. But everybody is on track for the season opener. That's what this is all about, getting guys ready to go when we kickoff the season opener.”
Howard and Tunsil are extremely key for the Texans being the bookends of the offensive line. They have played massive roles over the years and are still arguably the backbone of Houston's offense.
Getting those two healthy and back up to speed will be extremely important towards the success of the offense and the Texans as a whole.
While it isn't exactly their target date, the Texans are set to face the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Oh. on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Strengthen Defense by Signing Veteran Defensive End
• Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Underappreciated' Player on the Roster?
• Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL