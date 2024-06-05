Houston Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Talks About Approach to Get Best Version of Offense
We have talked plenty about what the Houston Texans have done this offseason. Shoot, we might just continue to since it's likely one of the best offseasons in recent memory. Playmaker after playmaker wanted to join head coach DeMeco Ryans's already special roster. Whether it was free agency, via trade, or in the draft, the Texans staff has compiled one of the more elite rosters in the NFL.
With so many stars and playmakers to feed the ball to and let them be themselves, conflict can arise due to egos that have been built over time—because let's face it, some Texans think they need to be one making the play when you compile the roster of players.
Even so, it appears that Ryans is keeping his guys on the status quo: just win games. When speaking with the media, Ryans commented on his approach to ensuring his playmakers give the team the best version of their offense possible.
"Again, for all the guys we have, talk about playmakers, you talk about all the guys at different positions," Ryans said.
"At the end of the day, all the guys we have, they care about winning. Doesn't matter who is touching the ball. Who is wide receiver one, how many touches Joe [Mixon] gets. How many touches Dameon [Pierce] gets, It doesn't matter. I always tell our coaches, what do we need to do that particular week to win the game. That's what we'll do. That's always been my approach, right, to game planning. What do we need to do this win that particular week."
Obviously, we know everything starts with quarterback C.J. Stroud and trickles down from there. Last season, the Texans had an above-average offense, but that has since grown to an elite level. WR Nico Collins returns after his 1,000-yard season and contract extension, WR Tank Dell is entering his second season after showing shocking potential even as a rookie, TE Dalton Shultz is back as well, and then you look at former standout rookie RB Dameon Pierce back in the fold.
But now there are even more mouths to feed with the additions of WR Stefon Diggs and RB Joe Mixon who were traded for this offseason and who are both top-tier players at their respective positions.
There is only one ball to go around to all of these stars and it will be imperative to put them in the best position to be successful - for the team. That is exactly what Ryans is preaching to not only his players, but his staff as well. The ceiling for this Texans offense and team as a whole is beyond high, but the question becomes will they be able to all come together under Ryans idea of what he wants out of them?
