Houston Texans Honor Jacoby Jones After Tragic Passing vs. New York Giants
The Houston Texans organization paid respect to Jacoby Jones on Saturday, just weeks after he tragically passed away in his sleep at the age of 40.
The Texans invited Jones' family to the team's first game in Houston to pay their respects with a moment of silence before the game against the New York Giants.
Jones' former teammate and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke on how it felt to honor Jones and his family.
“It’s a tough moment when you see such a young guy, a former teammate, to be so young," Ryans said. "Losing a guy at such a young age, it's tough to see his picture up there and to be honoring him in this moment. Our hearts, prayers still go out to Ms. Emily and Jacoby Jr. on that loss. It's a tough one to handle. For me, especially, any time you lose a teammate there and guy who's so full of life, a guy who always had a smile on his face, always lit up a room, dancing, joking, whatever it was. You miss that fun-spirited guy. No one misses him more than his family, his mother and his son. Our prayers are with them. I'm happy that our organization was able to honor him in that way and give his family that respect and honor today.”
READ MORE: Houston Texans' Cam Akers Earning Spot with Team in Training Camp
The Texans hope to continue honoring Jones throughout the season with their play as they look to make their first Super Bowl appearance and win a ring just like Jones did with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Coach Details C.J. Stroud's Growth In Year Two
• Houston Texans WR 'Exactly What You Want', Says Coach DeMeco Ryans
• Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock, Other Rookies 'Laser Focued' During Preseason
• Texans Head Coach Claims Rookie TE Has Been 'Most Consistent Player On The Team'