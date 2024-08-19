Texans Daily

Houston Texans Honor Jacoby Jones After Tragic Passing vs. New York Giants

Former Houston Texans receiver Jacoby Jones passed away at the age of 40 last month.

Jeremy Brener

Nov. 27, 2011; Jacksonville FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Kevin Rutland (12) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) during the first half at EverBank Field. Houston defeated Jacksonville 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 27, 2011; Jacksonville FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Kevin Rutland (12) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) during the first half at EverBank Field. Houston defeated Jacksonville 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans organization paid respect to Jacoby Jones on Saturday, just weeks after he tragically passed away in his sleep at the age of 40.

The Texans invited Jones' family to the team's first game in Houston to pay their respects with a moment of silence before the game against the New York Giants.

Jones' former teammate and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke on how it felt to honor Jones and his family.

“It’s a tough moment when you see such a young guy, a former teammate, to be so young," Ryans said. "Losing a guy at such a young age, it's tough to see his picture up there and to be honoring him in this moment. Our hearts, prayers still go out to Ms. Emily and Jacoby Jr. on that loss. It's a tough one to handle. For me, especially, any time you lose a teammate there and guy who's so full of life, a guy who always had a smile on his face, always lit up a room, dancing, joking, whatever it was. You miss that fun-spirited guy. No one misses him more than his family, his mother and his son. Our prayers are with them. I'm happy that our organization was able to honor him in that way and give his family that respect and honor today.”

READ MORE: Houston Texans' Cam Akers Earning Spot with Team in Training Camp

The Texans hope to continue honoring Jones throughout the season with their play as they look to make their first Super Bowl appearance and win a ring just like Jones did with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans Coach Details C.J. Stroud's Growth In Year Two

• Houston Texans WR 'Exactly What You Want', Says Coach DeMeco Ryans

• Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock, Other Rookies 'Laser Focued' During Preseason

• Texans Head Coach Claims Rookie TE Has Been 'Most Consistent Player On The Team'

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News