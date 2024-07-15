Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil Ranked as Top-3 Tackle Entering 2024 Season
Laremy Tunsil has been a staple of the Houston Texans' offensive line since his arrival in 2019. He came in a blocker-buster with the Miami Dolphins, which featured the Texans also landing wide receiver Kenny Stills and a fourth-round pick for two first-round picks, a second-round pick, Johnson Bademosi, and Julien Davenport.
The only players ranked ahead of Tunsil were Trent Williams of the San Franchise 49ers and Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions.
Tunsil has made four consecutive Pro Bowls over the previous five seasons in Houston. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently surveyed NFL executives, coaches and personnel members to determine the league's top-10 offensive linemen entering the 2024 season. The results led to Tunsil entering his sixth season as the league's third-best tackle.
After a successful 2023 campaign where the Texans finished with a 10-7 record while advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Tunsil had one of his best career seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, Tunsil finished the season with a pass-blocking grade of 85.4. In 877 offensive snaps, Tunsil only gave up five sacks and three quarterback hits.
Tunsil also played the entire season while dealing with an ongoing knee injury. However, despite the damage, Tunsil still managed to play 14 games.
