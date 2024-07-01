Houston Texans Rookie Cornerback Listed as Potential Breakout Player
The Houston Texans addressed some needs while piling on strengths to build a Super Bowl-contending roster this offseason. Adding wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon highlight a string of moves made, but other additions and a strong draft round out a solid offseason in Houston.
Now, there are some holes in the roster, with questions at the cornerback position and potentially on the offensive line. However, this leaves room for breakout players in the upcoming season. The NFL Wire network released one potential breakout player for every team, with Texans Wire's Cole Thompson listing rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter as the team's potential breakout player.
"It feels like cheating to put a rookie on the list, but Lassiter was the talk of OTAs. Drafted to compete for reps at the nickel position, the former All-SEC standout at Georgia held his own working first-team reps on the boundary," Thompson wrote.
With experience at a program like Georgia, playing within a stout defense, Lassiter feels like a safe bet to translate to the pro level. That's not a shot in the dark, either, as he's already shown his talent at OTAs.
"Everyone saw the pass breakup against Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs, but he’s more than a one-time highlight. Lassiter looked fluid when breaking out of his backpedal and seemed eager to improve after a bad rep," Thompson continued.
Given the noise surrounding Lassiter, the team might have found its answer to who will play opposite Derek Stingley Jr. If the hype behind Lassiter comes to fruition, the duo could provide stout perimeter coverage for years to come.
"DeMeco Ryans said Lassiter is the type of player who doesn’t need to be told to do things twice. Let’s see if a month removed from the practice field doesn’t lead to any regression. If so, Houston might have two cornerstones on the perimeter in coverage," Thompson said.
Buying on Lassiter's potential feels like a safe bet. It would be huge for the team to have the two perimeter cornerback positions figured out ahead of the season, leaving the nickel as the only position needing an answer in the secondary.
Either way, good things are headed to Houston as the roster could be strong enough for the team to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL season.
