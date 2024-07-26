Houston Texans Standout DE Lands on NFL's Top 100 Players Ranking
The Houston Texans had one of the best offseasons I have ever seen with my own two eyes. Blockbuster trades, a solid NFL draft, and a strong free agency all contributed to that, and one of those free-agent acquisitions, defensive end Danielle Hunter, will be looking to continue his dominance of opposing offenses in H-Town after coming over from the Minnesota Vikings.
Each season as training camp gets underway, the NFL announces their top 100 players of the upcoming season as voted on by their peers. Houston has already seen a player be ranked in Laremy Tunsil, but they now have another player on the list in havoc creator Danielle Hunter.
68th on the list isn't too bad in the grand scheme of things, but it is hard to imagine their being 67 other players more dominant than Hunter. The Texans signed the eight-year veteran pass rusher to a two-year deal this offseason and expect him to continue his torrid path of wrecking offensive lineman and getting to the QB.
READ MORE: Former Houston Texans Superstar Ranked Top 25 NFL Player Since 2000
Hunter has spent his entire career with the Vikings before leaving this offseason for Houston. During that span, he has compiled 462 tackles (108 TFL), 87.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and two touchdowns while being named a four-time Pro Bowler.
The Texans are hoping to get every bit out of Hunter now that he is in Houston. If Hunter can continue to be the force we have come to know and expect then the Texans' starting edge rushers have a great chance to both reach double-digit sack totals in 2024.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
Former Houston Texans Star At His Happiest With Division Rival
Why Danielle Hunter Improves Houston Texans in Practice
Amid Training Camp Skirmish, Houston Texans' Offensive Tackle