Why Danielle Hunter Improves Houston Texans in Practice

The Houston Texans offensive line will benefit from competing against Danielle Hunter in practice this season.

Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans are excited to bring Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter home to the Lone Star State to continue his career and hopefully earn himself his first Super Bowl.

Hunter, 29, moved to the Houston area from Jamaica when he was eight years old. He went to Morton Ranch High School before life sent him on a path of purple and gold with the LSU Tigers from 2012-14 and the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-23.

Now, he's back in Houston playing for the Texans, and he's already made an impact in practice going up against the offensive line.

“Danielle [Hunter] is a great player," offensive lineman Tytus Howard said. "The best thing I can say about Danielle is going against him so far in practice he is very unpredictable. He has an unorthodox type of rush, and you can’t be like, I am going to do this every single play. You have to be ready to change up and prepare for something different every time you play. I think that is the biggest thing that I like about going against him. It helps you out getting ready for the game because he is one of the best rushers in the league."

Hunter's experience should also brush off on his fellow pass rushers who can learn a thing or two by practicing alongside them each and every day during training camp.

Hunter had 16.5 sacks last season with the Vikings, so there will be more benefit to signing him once the season actually begins. But for now, the Texans are appreciating the other reasons for bringing him to Houston.

