Houston Texans Star Receives Rare Love From New York Giants Head Coach
Daniel Jones made his return to the gridiron after suffering a season-ending injury a year ago. The New York Giants quarterback spent no time throwing two interceptions to the Houston Texans.
The first interception for the Texans came on a chaotic play which saw Jalen Pitre come away with the ball, marking Jones' first interception. The next interception, though, was just an incredible play from star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
The Texans star cornerback could vie to become one of the best, most highly-regarded players at the position in the entire NFL. He also happened to receive some flowers from Giants head coach Brian Daboll following his highlight play.
"Tough to win a game when you turn the ball over five times. Start with that. So, one, decision back in our endzone, give up a score, one-on-one, [Derek] Stingley [Jr.] makes a good play, and then turn it over there in the second half, so don't give yourself much of a chance when you turn the ball over. Obviously, it's something we need to improve on so that's what we'll try to do," Daboll said.
If the Texans can turn teams over at a high clip, there is truly no ceiling as to what they can accomplish next season. Stingley's ascension to potential superstardom will play a huge role in that, too. The Houston defensive back offered his account of the turnover-forcing play.
“Wide side of the field, ball in the air for a little minute, so figured I would turn around and try to catch it,” Stingley Jr. said. “Hyatt, fast guy, he can go down the field, as soon as we got to a certain part of the field, ball got to be out by now, so just turned around and looked for it.”
For Stingley, though, there's still plenty of work to be put in before the regular season kicks off.
“I got a long way to go,” Stingley said. “I got a lot of things to work on. I can’t wait to practice.”
READ MORE: Houston Texans Honor Jacoby Jones After Tragic Passing vs. New York Giants
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Coach Details C.J. Stroud's Growth In Year Two
• Houston Texans WR 'Exactly What You Want', Says Coach DeMeco Ryans
• Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock, Other Rookies 'Laser Focued' During Preseason
• Texans Head Coach Claims Rookie TE Has Been 'Most Consistent Player On The Team'