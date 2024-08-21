Texans Super Bowl-Winning WR Listed As Potential Trade Candidate
The Houston Texans wide receiver room is absolutely loaded. Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell might just make up the best receiver trio in the entire NFL. Not only is the position group top-heavy, but they've got plenty of depth, too.
For reference, outside of the three aforementioned wide receivers, both John Metchie III and Noah Brown could play meaningful snaps at the position, giving second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud plenty of options as it pertains to moving the ball around.
The stacked wide receiver room creates an interesting situation for 32-year-old wide receiver Robert Woods, who could be on the chopping block soon, according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"Overshadowed by the Houston Texans' splashy additions out wide, namely new No. 1 Stefon Diggs, the 32-year-old Woods has looked like his polished self in the preseason," Benjamin wrote. "The question is, where does he fit as potentially the No. 5 target for C.J. Stroud, with guys like Noah Brown and John Metchie III also vying for reserve snaps?"
Trading Woods would be no knock on the wide receiver, but it would be doing right by him and allowing him to contribute to a football team while he remains capable. For other teams, he'd be a reliable player at the position despite his age, and the Texans simply don't have available snaps for him.
"An aging possession receiver, he may not have a massive market, but his reliable catch rate for multiple clubs suggests he can still be an effective plug-and-play safety valve," Benjamin wrote.
Benjamin listed the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles as potential fits for Woods. Having too much talent in the wide receiver room is a good problem to have for the Texans, as they can ensure Stroud has plenty of players to target as he continues his ascension to superstardom.
