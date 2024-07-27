Texans Daily

Houston Texans WR Robert Woods: Keep or Trade?

The Houston Texans could look to trade wide receiver Robert Woods.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) warms before a 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) warms before a 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans have a loaded wide receiver room with Stefon Diggs leading the way.

Behind Diggs is recently-extended Nico Collins and second-year pro Tank Dell. Then, there's young talent in Noah Brown, Quintez Cephus and John Metchie III. But somewhere deep in the rotation is Robert Woods, who doesn't have quite the same role as he did a year ago.

Woods was seen as a veteran safety blanket for C.J. Stroud when he was coming into the league, but his placement on the team is uncertain moving forward. That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Texans should trade him and a seventh-round pick to the New York Jets for a sixth-rounder.

READ MORE: Houston Texans DB Jalen Pitre Rejuvenated After 'Break' From Football

"The Texans really don't need Woods with Stefon Diggs joining Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Getting him off the payroll and picking up a draft pick upgrade wouldn't be a bad move for Houston," Ballentine writes. "Meanwhile, the Jets get a veteran in Woods who has spent time in the slot and outside."

Woods, 32, started 11 games last season in his first year with the Texans and caught 40 passes for 426 yards and a touchdown. He could continue to be a solid role player for the offense, but his services could be better appreciated elsewhere. Therefore, the Texans should do their due diligence and listen to trade offers if they come in.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter.

Read More Houston Texans News

•Former Houston Texans Star At His Happiest With Division Rival

•Why Danielle Hunter Improves Houston Texans in Practice

•Amid Training Camp Skirmish, Houston Texans' Offensive Tackle Defends Star Receiver

•Houston Texans Star Wide Receiver Puts Nasty Move on Rookie Defensive Back

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Houston Texans Latest News