Houston Texans WR Robert Woods: Keep or Trade?
The Houston Texans have a loaded wide receiver room with Stefon Diggs leading the way.
Behind Diggs is recently-extended Nico Collins and second-year pro Tank Dell. Then, there's young talent in Noah Brown, Quintez Cephus and John Metchie III. But somewhere deep in the rotation is Robert Woods, who doesn't have quite the same role as he did a year ago.
Woods was seen as a veteran safety blanket for C.J. Stroud when he was coming into the league, but his placement on the team is uncertain moving forward. That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Texans should trade him and a seventh-round pick to the New York Jets for a sixth-rounder.
READ MORE: Houston Texans DB Jalen Pitre Rejuvenated After 'Break' From Football
"The Texans really don't need Woods with Stefon Diggs joining Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Getting him off the payroll and picking up a draft pick upgrade wouldn't be a bad move for Houston," Ballentine writes. "Meanwhile, the Jets get a veteran in Woods who has spent time in the slot and outside."
Woods, 32, started 11 games last season in his first year with the Texans and caught 40 passes for 426 yards and a touchdown. He could continue to be a solid role player for the offense, but his services could be better appreciated elsewhere. Therefore, the Texans should do their due diligence and listen to trade offers if they come in.
