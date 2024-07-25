Texans Daily

Houston Texans DB Jalen Pitre Rejuvenated After 'Break' From Football

Jalen Pitre took some time off from the Houston Texans offseason for himself.

Dec 17, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) celebrates with Texans CEO Cal McNair after an overtime win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) celebrates with Texans CEO Cal McNair after an overtime win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre is entering his third season in the NFL playing for his hometown team.

But the Stafford, Tx. native had a bit of a different offseason than any that he's had in the past.

"I took a break from football for a little bit, relaxed, breathed a little bit, got away from the game and I think that put things into perspective for me," Pitre said. "It helped me to understand that my job is important, very important, but it’s not everything. I tried to get closer to God, diving into the scriptures daily and I think that has done nothing but help me with my patience, help me with my loyalty to others. All of these things that I want to do in my life and in football are something that I’m just trying to continue to focus on.”

Pitre appears to be freshened up, excited for what's to come for him in his third season. As part of the 2022 Texans draft class, this is the first time they aren't dealing with a new head coach, so things were able to run a little smoother in the offseason.

Pitre and the Texans have work to do, but the foundation is laid, and there's hope that his offseason will allow him to be the best player he can be when he is called upon to make plays in the Houston secondary.

