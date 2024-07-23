Key Receivers Out During Day 5 of Texans' Training Camp: 'Every Player is Different'
The Houston Texans held Day 5 of training camp Tuesday morning, and for the first time since the start of practice, players were in full pads. The offense looked better during 11-on-11 play, which featured C.J. Stroud connecting with Stefon Diggs on several occasions.
Although the Texans' offense looked better than the previous two days, they had to improve their play amid the absence of Nico Collins and John Metchie III, who missed their first day of training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
"Every player is different and every player is on their own schedule — it’s all about us making sure we’re taking care of guys and being smart about how we’re loading guys," coach DeMeco Ryans said.
"Our sports performance group has done a great job with that load management and making sure we’re on top of everything. We track a lot of data and use a lot of analytics when it comes to players, GPS units and things we’re tracking."
Since the start of training camp, the Texans have had several veteran players who missed at least one day of practice. Monday morning, Dalton Schultz had the day off but was in full pads during Day 5.
Linebacker Christian Harris and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil are the only players who have missed the first week of training camp.
Tunsil played the entire 2023 season while dealing with an ongoing knee injury, which required a minor procedure during the spring. The Texans have not revealed what caused Harris to miss the first five days of training camp. Yet, Ryans believes each player will be ready come Week 1 of the regular season.
"We know where our guys are, so you’ll see periodically different guys who were in," Ryans said. "Guys who were limited at practice just to make sure we’re doing everything possible from our end to protect guys and keep them fresh."
In addition to Collins and Metchie, running back Joe Mixon missed his second consecutive day of practice.
