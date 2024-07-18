Houston Texans' Tytus Howard Returns to Practice on Day 1 of Training Camp
The Houston Texans opened training camp Thursday morning, preparing for the 2024 season. Tytus Howard was among the players who took to the practice field at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
Day 1 of training camp marked the first time Howard participated with the team since going down with a season-ending knee injury in November. However, Howard's appearance during the first day of camp coincided with the absence of Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
"It was good to see Tytus back out today — missed some time with the surgery, so good to see him back healthy and having an opportunity to compete," coach DeMeco Ryans said.
"When it comes to Laremy [Tunsil], we have guys who will be on different schedules throughout camp, so there will be guys you won't see out. But everybody is on track for the season opener. That's what this is all about, getting guys ready to go when we kickoff the season opener."
Howard had a challenging year last season. He underwent season-ending knee surgery after sustaining the injury during the Texans' Week 12 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It marked Howard's second significant injury of the season, given that a broken right hand sustained during training camp forced him to miss the first four games.
Howard, who signed a three-year, $56 million contract extension in July, will be a prominent addition to the Texans' offensive line. Houston will receive its starting right tackle amid Howard's return, who registered a pass-blocking grade of 70.2 during his last healthy season in 2022.
Tunsil played the entire season while dealing with an ongoing knee injury. However, despite the injury, he still managed to play 14 games.
After a successful 2023 campaign where the Texans finished with a 10-7 record while advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Tunsil had one of his best career seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, Tunsil finished the season with a pass-blocking grade of 85.4. In 877 offensive snaps, Tunsil only gave up five sacks and three quarterback hits.
