WATCH: New Houston Texans Running Back Participate In First Training Camp Practice

The Houston Texans officially announced the signing of veteran running back Cam Akers on Monday. Akers signed with the franchise Sunday afternoon following a two-day workout period. The acquisition of Akers coincided with the release of second-year receiver Jared Wayne.
With the addition of Akers, the Texans have a handful of players to fill out their rushing attack. Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce have taken the helm as Houston's top two backs. However, Akers will have to compete against the likes of Dare Ogunbowale, British Brooks and Jawhar Jordan.
Coach DeMeco Ryans said that following Day 4 of training camp, the Texans signed Akers to "see if he could compete." Monday morning, Akers participated in his first practice with the Texans.
Akers began his career as a second-round pick during the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He was a member of the Rams when the team won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He spent four seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings in September. The 25-year-old running back sustained two torn Achilles. His latest came during the Vikings' Week 9 contest against the Atlanta Falcons in November. Akers best season came in 2022 with the Rams, where he rushed for 786 yards and nine touchdowns on 188 carries.
