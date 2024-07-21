John Metchie III Shines During First Three Days of Houston Texans' Training Camp
Day 3 of training camp showcased the Houston Texans' potential on both sides of the ball. C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs displayed their chemistry by connecting three times in the passing game, while Will Anderson Jr. caused disruption on the defensive line.
However, out of all the players who stood out during the first three days of camp, John Metchie III has put on a show at the Houston Methodist Training Center. He caught a projected 30-yard reception from quarterback Davis Mills Saturday morning while displaying his rout running ability on several occasions, showcasing the attribute to create separation between himself and his defenders during 11-on-11 play.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has been thrilled to see Metchie contribute to Houston's offense after two years of personal off-field misfortunes.
"He’s in much better football shape, and that’s to be expected," Slowik said. "He’s able to just go play football, and that’s when John Metchie is at his best is when he can just go play football, do what he loves, and he doesn’t have to worry about all the stuff he’s been worrying about for two, three years now. It’s been really fun to watch."
Metchie spent most of the 2023 season thankful for his return. An ACL injury and a battle with Leukemia sidelined him for the entire 2022 season, which made the former Alabama prospect grateful to see his name on the Texans' 53-man active roster in 16 out of 17 games played last year.
Although Metchie was rejoicing about returning to the game, his subpar production left him yearning for more by the end of the season. Metchie was far from the player the Texans envisioned when they drafted him in the second round (No. 44 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He notched 158 yards on 16 catches. The highlight of his second season came during Houston's Week 13 victory over the Denver Broncos. Midway through the second quarter, Metchie missed out on the chance to record his first career touchdown. Stroud overthrew Metchie on a wide-open attempt, and the two respective parties appeared out of sync.
Seven months later, Metchie has had an entire offseason to focus on football, and the results could lead to him establishing himself as a vital member of Slowik's offense.
"What he went through — two years he couldn’t do a football workout and all of a sudden rolls onto the field last year — that’s really difficult," Slowik said.
"It’s a credit to him as a person that he was able to do even what he did last year. And then now, he was able to have an offseason, a spring, a summer, and a fall to really kind of get back into football shape, be where he wants to be physically. And then obviously, second year in the system for everybody mentally has really slowed everyone down, calmed everyone down in that regard."
Patience was the primary key that helped Metchie overcome the daunting challenges of his personal life and a subpar season amid a return. A healthy Metchie adds to the Texans' prominent wide receiver unit, which will feature Diggs and two wideouts who established themselves during Houston's 10-7 season in Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
Metchie has given the Texans a minor glimpse into his talents during the first three days of training camp. His play has been a testament to why Houston is entering the 2024 season with arguably the league's best-receiving core ready to be vital to a potential championship run.
