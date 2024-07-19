QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Unique Description for Texans' Offense: 'Five-Headed Monster'
The Houston Texans began training camp on Thursday, marking the start of the 2024 season. Due to their plethora of skills, the Texans are a legitimate championship contender for the first time in franchise history.
Nearly every position has a group of players who can take the helm as its best unit. However, the wide receiving core has shown the most potential during Day 1 of camp.
The Texans landed All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills on April 3. They landed the four-time Pro Bowler in exchange with the Bills for a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
After waking up to the trade inside his California home, quarterback C.J. Stroud immediately began studying Diggs' potential impact and felt his acquisition had created a "five-headed monster" in Houston.
"Stefon is somebody who definitely can open up your playbook," Stroud said. "But we have all of those guys around. He'll say that too. So, it's a five-headed monster. It's definitely super dope to have just a bunch of options."
Diggs is joining an offensive team that features the likes of Nico Collins and Tank Dell — whose emergence played a significant role in the Texans' postseason run in 2023.
Collins had a career year, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to reach 1,000 receiving yards. He finished with 1,297 yards on 80 catches and eight touchdowns. Dell, whose season came to a heartbreaking end in December, added 709 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 catches in 10 games.
However, Houston's offense goes beyond the established BIG 3 of Collins, Dell and Diggs. The Texans added Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon in March, while several other players have showcased the potential to become a vital part of the offense.
During the first day of training camp practice, John Metchie III displayed the talents that made him one of the best wide receivers entering the 2022 draft, while Stroud connected with Noah Brown for a projected 15-yard play during 11-on-11 play.
"What Diggs brings to our team, he brings a guy who is a leader — he's done it a long time," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He has experience, so he has a lot of insight to how to play the game. Coaches, we coach it up, but players go play the game. So, for Tank and Diggs to work together, Metchie, all the guys can learn a lot from a guy who has done it at a high level and for a very long time.
"Excited to see him, his leadership with the guys, helping them out. That's what we want from all our veterans. We want our veterans teaching our younger guys, and it's really cool to see those guys working together."
