Texans' Jalen Pitre Still Considered Among League's Top Safeties Despite Down Year
Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre had a down year in 2023. He was a step behind the player who showcased All-Pro potential as a rookie in 2022, finishing his second season recording 86 tackles, six tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in 15 games.
Pitre's lowest moment came during the Texans' 36-22 defeat to the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve. His subpar play on the field led to coach DeMeco Ryans benching him in the second half. Although Pitre had a down year, the former Baylor prospect is entering the 2024 season still considered a top player at his position.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently surveyed NFL executives, coaches and personnel members to determine the league's top-10 safeties entering the 2024 season. Pitre fell short of breaking the top 10 but maintained the admiration of each voter.
"He is just a good all-around safety. He’s got a chance to be a great player with time," — per Jeremy Fowler.
Pitre's goal entering training camp on July 18 is to build upon the success he experienced as a rookie while correcting the mistakes that hampered his play last season. He had an impressive first year, leading Houston in total tackles (147) and interceptions (five). His play earned him a spot on PFWA's All-Rookie Team in 2022.
Pitre's self-reflection during the offseason resulted in him realizing that he must find a way to control aggression while playing cannier snaps during his third campaign with the Texans.
“You can go off the rails a little bit sometimes, being eager to make plays," Pitre said in May. "I am trying to be calm, cool, and collected out there and be able to do my job and make plays when my number is called.
"Going through a lot of ups and downs last year and understanding my role. I am trying to build on that. I am in a great spot. I understand what the coaches want from me and I am looking forward to year three."
