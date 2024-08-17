Texans Legend Details How C.J. Stroud Can Improve From 'Best Rookie' QB Season
C.J. Stroud is a bonafide star for the Houston Texans. Heading into his second season in the NFL, he's receiving some MVP buzz. With a loaded wide receiver corps, the Ohio State product is bound for a leap into superstardom.
According to Texans legend J.J. Watt, Stroud had the "best rookie quarterback season ever." It's widely known that Stroud's inaugural NFL season was elite, but Watt took it a bit further than most.
"He had the best rookie quarterback season of all-time," Watt said. "He needs to keep doing what he's been doing. Leading his guys, being a great teammate, distributing the ball all over the field. He clearly had such poise and command of that offense in year one. Now, he has a full offseason to continue with his new teammates and learn the playbook, get the the coordinators. You can only expect even better things."
Heading into year two, expectations are high for Stroud, though it's because of the standard he set for himself following the elite rookie campaign. He posted 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions through 15 appearances.
Stroud turned a four-win Texans team into a ten-win playoff team. Houston even took down the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs a season ago. What the Texans quarterback accomplished in year one set the stage for an even better season in 2024.
Watt put it simply, too, claiming Stroud "needs to keep doing what he's been doing." Doing so on more volume and with a better squad around him will help the 21-year-old quarterback to receive more and more MVP buzz and attention.
"Their expectations are extremely high, as they should be," Watt said of the Texans. "They obviously had a great year last year and added pieces to it. DeMeco Ryans is an unbelievable coach, so they should have very high expectations. I'm very much looking forward to seeing what they do."
The Texans are certainly one of the more intruiging teams for any NFL and football fan to follow this upcoming season.
