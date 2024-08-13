Veteran Houston Texans Wide Receiver Listed As Potential Cut Candidate
The Houston Texans made a concerted effort to improve their roster after winning the AFC South and making it to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2023. They leaned heavily into bringing in star talent to bolster their defense and surround second-year QB C.J. Stroud with as many weapons as possible.
When looking at the Texans' offense in 2024 there will be plenty of mouths to feed for C.J. Stroud with the likes of Dalton Schultz, Dameon Pierce, Joe Mixon, Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Noah Brown.
With so many talented players on the roster coupled with the depth at the skill positions, there will undoubtedly be someone on the outside looking in, and according to Bleacher Report, one of those guys for the Texans could likely be veteran wide receiver, Robert Woods.
"Veteran receiver Robert Woods played a big role for the Houston Texans in 2023. While his 40 catches and 426 receiving yards were far from eye-catching, he served as a veteran leader for a franchise learning how to win.
"Just trying to set the expectation for this offense and this team," he told reporters during 2023 organized team activities.
After winning the AFC South and a playoff game last season, though, the Texans have figured out the winning part of the equation. They're also not short on receiving talent, with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, John Metchie III and newcomer Stefon Diggs headlining the receiver room.
Most of Houston's receivers are young and well-positioned to grow alongside quarterback C.J. Stroud. Woods and Diggs are the elder statesmen of the group, and Houston may not be eager to keep both of them in contract years.
The Texans surrendered a second-round pick to land Diggs—plus a 2024 sixth-rounder and a 2025 fifth-rounder—so his roster spot should be secure. Woods' place likely hinges on how Houston weighs his leadership against the cost of keeping him for another season.
Releasing the 32-year-old would save just under $5 million in 2024 cap space."
The 32-year-old journeyman wideout will be entering his 13th season in the league and his production has begun to slip over the past couple of seasons. Last year, Woods was relied upon in the absence of WR Tank Dell and put up modest numbers for the Texans catching 40 passes for 426 yards and one touchdown.
Woods is no longer seen as a true every-down receiver, but he is reliable, a great locker-room presence, and provides veteran leadership. Although Woods might find it difficult to get on the field in 2024, he could continue to provide leadership amongst a team that is young and still working to develop.
Unfortunately for Woods, the Texans WR group is skilled and deep which could lead to him being the odd-man out in Houston leaving open the possibility of helping mentor and lead for another NFL franchise.
