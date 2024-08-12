WATCH: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans Join Country Music Star On Stage During Concert
Country music star Luke Combs made his way to Space City over the weekend to perform in front of his fans in NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans.
Country music stars have been known for their entertainment skills. Morgan Wallen has recently become known for walking out to sets with celebrities of all sorts and recently went viral for walking out in Vegas with Mike Tyson and Tom Brady. For Combs, he has become known for having special guests come out on stage during his performance, notably ending up shotgunning beers with those that decide to do so.
Things were no different for Combs over the weekend when he visited Houston as star quarterback C.J. Stroud and a host of his teammates joined Combs on stage. The real entertainment factor however was Texans owner Cal McNair also joining the visitors as he shotgunned a beer on stage with Combs before kicking the can into the crowd.
Stroud and his teammates who are starters saw their first live action on Friday night in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game, and they will continue to look to improve throughout training camp and the preseason before facing off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the regular season.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
• Why Houston Texans Trade for Stefon Diggs Must Work This Season
• New York Giants Star Faces Injury Before Game vs. Houston Texans
• Houston Texans Starters Debut in Win vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
• Texans WR Tank Dell Scores Explosive TD in First Game After Return From Gunshot Wound