WATCH: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans Join Country Music Star On Stage During Concert

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, teammates, and owner Cal McNair had a little fun over the weekend.

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Country music star Luke Combs made his way to Space City over the weekend to perform in front of his fans in NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans.

Country music stars have been known for their entertainment skills. Morgan Wallen has recently become known for walking out to sets with celebrities of all sorts and recently went viral for walking out in Vegas with Mike Tyson and Tom Brady. For Combs, he has become known for having special guests come out on stage during his performance, notably ending up shotgunning beers with those that decide to do so.

Things were no different for Combs over the weekend when he visited Houston as star quarterback C.J. Stroud and a host of his teammates joined Combs on stage. The real entertainment factor however was Texans owner Cal McNair also joining the visitors as he shotgunned a beer on stage with Combs before kicking the can into the crowd.

Stroud and his teammates who are starters saw their first live action on Friday night in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game, and they will continue to look to improve throughout training camp and the preseason before facing off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the regular season.

