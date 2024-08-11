Texans Daily

New York Giants Star Faces Injury Before Game vs. Houston Texans

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers might not play the Houston Texans this weekend.

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) makes a catch during warm ups before the game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans are set to face the New York Giants this weekend, and their opponent may be down one of their top players.

According to ESPN, Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a minor ankle sprain on Sunday, putting his status up in the air for this Saturday's preseason contest against the Texans.

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft, made his preseason debut on Thursday against the Detroit Lions, but wasn't targeted. The Giants were probably hoping to get him more involved in Saturday's game against the Texans, but the ankle injury makes that uncertain.

Nabers hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's game, but the Giants are in no obligation to play him as the regular season draws near. Playing it safe with their top draft pick is a suitable way to go. However, there is a chance Nabers could heal quickly and be ready to face the Texans on Saturday at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.

