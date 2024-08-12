Why Houston Texans Trade for Stefon Diggs Must Work This Season
When the Houston Texans shocked the NFL by trading for Buffalo Bills All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs, they also restructured his contract.
The change in his deal has prompted Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder as the "most important contract decision" for the Texans this season.
"The Texans pulled off one of the biggest trades of the offseason by acquiring Diggs from the Bills, but Houston also put itself in a position to make a difficult decision next spring by re-working the wideout's contract to allow him to be a free agent in 2025," Holder writes. "That probably had something to do with the roughly $5.7 million deficit the front office will be facing, per Over The Cap, which will also make it more challenging for the organization to re-sign Diggs if he and C.J. Stroud form a strong connection."
READ MORE: Josh Allen’s Odd Response to Whether He Misses Texans' Stefon Diggs
This may be Diggs' only season in Houston, and the Pro Bowl wideout has made his goals clear: he wants to win championships. It's something he tried to do in Buffalo but was ultimate unsuccessful. Early returns in Houston are necessary, otherwise Diggs may be looking to move elsewhere for the 2025 campaign.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Starters Debut in Win vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Rookie RBs Getting 'Wake-Up Call' in Training Camp
• Huge Update Regarding Health Status of Texans' Starting Right Tackle
• New York Giants Star Faces Injury Before Game vs. Houston Texans