Why Houston Texans Trade for Stefon Diggs Must Work This Season

A Stefon Diggs trade is a high-risk move for the Houston Texans, but the rewards could very well be worth it.

Jul 29, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
When the Houston Texans shocked the NFL by trading for Buffalo Bills All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs, they also restructured his contract.

The change in his deal has prompted Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder as the "most important contract decision" for the Texans this season.

"The Texans pulled off one of the biggest trades of the offseason by acquiring Diggs from the Bills, but Houston also put itself in a position to make a difficult decision next spring by re-working the wideout's contract to allow him to be a free agent in 2025," Holder writes. "That probably had something to do with the roughly $5.7 million deficit the front office will be facing, per Over The Cap, which will also make it more challenging for the organization to re-sign Diggs if he and C.J. Stroud form a strong connection."

This may be Diggs' only season in Houston, and the Pro Bowl wideout has made his goals clear: he wants to win championships. It's something he tried to do in Buffalo but was ultimate unsuccessful. Early returns in Houston are necessary, otherwise Diggs may be looking to move elsewhere for the 2025 campaign.

