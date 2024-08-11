Texans Daily

3 Winners From Houston Texans Victory vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Houston Texans pulled out a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are three players who shined.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) scrambles with the ball past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Houston won 20-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) scrambles with the ball past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Houston won 20-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans are coming off a 20-12 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium, and they take a step in the right direction for their development during preseason.

Here's a look at three players who were "winners" for the game:

WR Tank Dell

Naturally, Dell appears on this list after a 22-yard punt return and catching a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Dell's debut for the Texans comes just a few months after he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

With Dell looking like himself again, he could make the Texans even more dangerous in his second season in the league.

DE Danielle Hunter

Hunter made his long-awaited debut after nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. In his first appearance with his hometown team, Hunter was able to sack Justin Fields.

Hunter is expected to be a key piece to the Texans defensive line this season next to last year's No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr.

QB Davis Mills

With Stroud cemented as the starter and Case Keenum on the roster, Mills' place on the team coming into the preseason was a bit uncertain.

Mills completed 8 of 13 passes for 89 yards, leading the team in passing for the second consecutive week.

Mills is set to become a free agent at season's end and likely won't be with the Texans beyond 2024. However, he may be playing himself to be traded into a situation that could allow him to see the field more often.

